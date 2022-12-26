Left Menu

Kinetic to launch electric version of Luna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 13:46 IST
Kinetic to launch electric version of Luna
Kinetic Engineering Limited Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kinetic Group will be launching the electric version of its once popular moped Luna, according to a regulatory filing by Kinetic Engineering.

The E-Luna will be launched shortly by sister company Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, the company said on Monday.

Kinetic Engineering Ltd (KEL) has commenced production of chassis and other assemblies for the electric avatar of the Luna, it added.

The company has developed all the major subassemblies for E-Luna, including the main chassis, main stand, side stand and swing arm and set up a dedicated production line with an initial capacity of 5,000 sets per month.

''We expect this business to add over Rs 30 crore annually over the next 2-3 years as the volumes of the E-Luna increase. This will also help KEL to boost its presence in the EV segment,'' KEL Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia said.

At its peak, the Luna was selling over 2,000 units per day, he said adding,''I am sure it will do very well in its new avatar''.

He further said,''KEL is emerging as a one stop shop for all the major mechanical subassemblies for electric two and three-wheelers, which have witnessed explosive growth over the past 12 months.'' KEL said exactly 50 years ago, it had launched the Luna, then priced at Rs 2,000 ''which made it the most efficient, affordable, convenient transportation solution to India''.

The Luna had become a popular moped and touched sales of 2,000 vehicles per day, commanding a 95 per cent market share in its category at its peak, the company said.

KEL said all the assemblies will be fully finished, duly painted in its factory at Ahmednagar. It has also installed a brand new line of over 30 welding machines at an exclusive shop within the plant and invested over Rs 3 crore in upgrading its paint shop and press and fabrication shops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022