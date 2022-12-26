Drama at Aligarh Muslim University after fight between two groups

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University Campus on Sunday night after a scuffle broke out between two groups. The AMU Centenary Gate was immediately closed after the fight by the Kashmiri students, police said.

Two teams each from Proctor's office and Police Administration immediately reached the spot and pacified the agitating students after assuring them of a meeting with the District Magistrate to solve their grievances. Sartaj Hafeez, an AMU Student from Kashmir said, "The increasing number of attacks on students from Kashmir are ignored.No action is being taken. We are demanding that there should be an inquiry into the attacks that have taken place and strict action should be taken against the culprits. The culture of fighting should also end."

Additional City Magistrate (II) Sudhir Kumar, who reached the spot with police personnel, said, "We have received information that there was some problem between Kashmiri students in AMU and Ghazipur's group". Kumar further said the Centenary gate was closed by the Kashmiri students in connection with the fight, which was reopened shortly only after the arrival of a team from the university administration.

"These students have given a memorandum regarding their demands and have also sought time to meet the District Magistrate tomorrow. Tomorrow (December 27) a group of 5 Kashmiri students will hold talks with the District Magistrate", Sudhir Kumar added. Earlier on December 10, the disappearance of Masroor Abbas Mir, a Kashmiri class 10 student of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Aligarh Muslim university City School at Aligarh created a stir on Campus.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City of Aligarh, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, had then said, "Masroor Abbas Mir left home on December 8. His cousin brother registered a missing complaint", adding, "Upon investigation, the information of cash withdrawal by the missing student from the Ramghat Road ATM has been confirmed." More details awaited (ANI).

