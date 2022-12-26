Left Menu

Drama at Aligarh Muslim University after fight between two groups

Sartaj Hafeez, an AMU Student from Kashmir said, "The increasing number of attacks on students from Kashmir are ignored.No action is being taken. We are demanding that there should be an inquiry into the attacks that have taken place and strict action should be taken against the culprits. The culture of fighting should also end."

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 13:51 IST
Drama at Aligarh Muslim University after fight between two groups
Aligarh Muslim University(File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University Campus on Sunday night after a scuffle broke out between two groups. The AMU Centenary Gate was immediately closed after the fight by the Kashmiri students, police said.

Two teams each from Proctor's office and Police Administration immediately reached the spot and pacified the agitating students after assuring them of a meeting with the District Magistrate to solve their grievances. Sartaj Hafeez, an AMU Student from Kashmir said, "The increasing number of attacks on students from Kashmir are ignored.No action is being taken. We are demanding that there should be an inquiry into the attacks that have taken place and strict action should be taken against the culprits. The culture of fighting should also end."

Additional City Magistrate (II) Sudhir Kumar, who reached the spot with police personnel, said, "We have received information that there was some problem between Kashmiri students in AMU and Ghazipur's group". Kumar further said the Centenary gate was closed by the Kashmiri students in connection with the fight, which was reopened shortly only after the arrival of a team from the university administration.

"These students have given a memorandum regarding their demands and have also sought time to meet the District Magistrate tomorrow. Tomorrow (December 27) a group of 5 Kashmiri students will hold talks with the District Magistrate", Sudhir Kumar added. Earlier on December 10, the disappearance of Masroor Abbas Mir, a Kashmiri class 10 student of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Aligarh Muslim university City School at Aligarh created a stir on Campus.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City of Aligarh, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, had then said, "Masroor Abbas Mir left home on December 8. His cousin brother registered a missing complaint", adding, "Upon investigation, the information of cash withdrawal by the missing student from the Ramghat Road ATM has been confirmed." More details awaited (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022