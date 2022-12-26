Left Menu

Clash erupts between two groups in Chhattisgarh over installation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue

A major clash broke out between two groups, ended with stone pelting, in Chhttisgarh's Bhilai over installing a statue of former Prime Minsiter Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 15:33 IST
Clash erupts between two groups in Chhattisgarh over installation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major clash broke out between two groups, and resulted in stone pelting, in Chhttisgarh's Bhilai over installing a statue of former Prime Minsiter Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary. As per reports, a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was being installed at Camp-2 Garden area in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai on Sunday by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, which was allegedly heavily opposed by Congress workers. The brawl escalated so much that it led to stone pelting between the groups.

Police personnel, at the spot to control the brawl, also got injured in the stone pelting. However, the spot has been sealed by the police under section 145 of CrPC.

"A situation of clash erupted over the installation of a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Camp-2 area park of Bhilai. The Supreme Court has directed that there is an Empowered Committee headed by the Collector which gives permission. Permission was not taken from the committe," Durg, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said. "This incident will be placed before the collector's committee. The spot has been sealed under section 145. Further action will be followed as soon as the permission comes from the collector," he added.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

