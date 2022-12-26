Left Menu

Maha: Farmers outfit stages protest over various demands in Latur

The SSS has demanded that a third list also be released immediately and grants be transferred to beneficiaries, Jadhav said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:00 IST
Maha: Farmers outfit stages protest over various demands in Latur
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS), a farmers' organisation, on Monday staged an agitation in Maharashtra's Latur district over various demands, including crop insurance. Activists and leaders of the organisation staged a dharna outside the collector's office here.

Protestors have demanded that farmers should be paid a protected amount of Rs 54,000 per hectare under soybean crop insurance, advocate Vijaykumar Jadhav, an office-bearer of the organisation said.

Among other demands, farmers have also sought that a lump sum of Rs 3,000 per hectare be paid for sugarcane for the year 2022-23, weighing scale of all sugar factories be made online and relief amount be disbursed to farmers who suffered crop losses due to heavy rains, he said.

Incentive subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 is being distributed to farmers who repay loans regularly and two lists have been declared. The SSS has demanded that a third list also be released immediately and grants be transferred to beneficiaries, Jadhav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022