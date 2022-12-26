Left Menu

Prevent misinformation, share only verified information on Covid: Health Minister Mandaviya

In wake of rising cases of Covid in several countries, mock drills will be conducted at all Covid hospitals throughout the country, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:30 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mandaviya informed that health ministers of all states will also take part in this exercise at their level. Union Health Minister Mandaviya will visit Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Mandaviya conducted a virtual meeting with public health experts, doctors and Indian Medical Association (IMA) representatives on Covid-19 management. "While it is important to be on the alert and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks, it is equally important to prevent an infodemic and share only authentic and verified information on Covid-19. Union Ministry of Health has been sharing information on various aspects of Covid prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share only verified information and encourage others to also do so," said the Union Health Minister during the meeting.

Mandaviya urged the doctors and members of IMA to continue to spread authentic information about Covid-19. "You have been our ambassadors during the country's fight against Covid-19. I value your contribution and salute the selfless dedication and service of healthcare professionals. I urge you to be our partners and ambassadors to prevent an infodemic by educating the public on various aspects of Covid-19 and its prevention and management aspects," he stated, expressing confidence that doctors would continue working dedicatedly in the fight against Covid as they have been doing till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

