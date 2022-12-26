Left Menu

UP: Dy CM Brijesh Pathak inaugurates 'E-Sushrut' hospital management information system in medical colleges

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that under the first phase, the e-Sushrut system has been started in 22 medical colleges of the state. With this software patient registration, admission, discharge, ambulance, food, medicines, and details of doctors will be online.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 23:15 IST
UP: Dy CM Brijesh Pathak inaugurates 'E-Sushrut' hospital management information system in medical colleges
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh government has launched 'E-Sushrut' hospital management information system in medical colleges to provide better treatment facilities to patients, an official statement said on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and Minister of State for Medical Education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh inaugurated the facility. 'E-Sushrut' Hospital Management Information System (HMIS)' will provide convenience to the patients, the statement said.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that under the first phase, the e-Sushrut system has been started in 22 medical colleges of the state. With this software patient registration, admission, discharge, ambulance, food, medicines, and details of doctors will be online. "The software has been jointly provided by the Medical Education Department and CDAC. E-Sushrut HMIS software has been transferred. This will bring transparency to all work related to the treatment of patients. Registering patients with the software will help save them from inconvenience at the counter. The availability of doctors in the hospital can also be easily ascertained. Patients will be able to pay the fee through online and net banking," said Brijesh Pathak in the statement.

Hospital management information system has been arranged in Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Meerut, KGMU, UPUMS Saifai, GIMS Greater Noida, Lohia Institute, Sanjay Gandhi PGI, Mirzapur Medical College. Thousands of patients coming here every day will be benefited, as per an official statement. (ANI)

