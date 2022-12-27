Left Menu

Govt working towards eradication of TB by 2025: MoS Bharati Pawar

Union Minister of State for Health and family welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar inaugurated the medical records room of the department of Clinical Research at ICMR-National Institute of Tuberculosis Research (NIRT) at Chennai.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 11:21 IST
Govt working towards eradication of TB by 2025: MoS Bharati Pawar
Union Minister of State for Health and family welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar at the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Health and family welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar inaugurated the medical records room of the department of Clinical Research at ICMR-National Institute of Tuberculosis Research (NIRT) at Chennai. Dr. Pawar outlined the functions of 'Nikshay Mitra' scheme for TB patients at the event on Monday. She also chaired a meeting with all the senior officials of ICMR-NIRT.

Dr. Pawar said, "Government of India is taking many initiatives to eliminate TB from India by 2025." Talking about the glory of the institute, Dr. Pawar said, "It's an old institute. I appreciate the work done by NIRT in various fields. The primary duties of NIRT are to detect, treat and prevent. Nowadays, we are treating with the help of advanced technology."

Pawar also mentioned, apart from detecting, NIRT is also making people aware through the notification on the portal. With the rise in Covid-19 cases in China, she said, "We are going to do a Mock drill today to check the availability of Oxygen, medicine, PPE kit and about everything." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022