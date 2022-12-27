Bihar: Trains delayed 4-5 hours due to fog, several cancelled

Passengers faced a lot of trouble as several trains were delayed by nearly 4-5 hours due to foggy weather conditions. Five trains were also cancelled due to fog in Bihar, said an official of Patna Railway station. "Around 5-6 trains are running late by 4-5 hours due to foggy conditions. 5 trains have been cancelled," said Babloo Kumar, a railway official at Patna Railway station.

"The fog was denser today in comparison to other days. For the last two days, there was fog, but the trains were running on time," he added. The official also said that it was decided by the railways and announced earlier that some of the trains would be cancelled.

Entire north India is currently witnessing a cold wave and dense foggy conditions due to which visibility dipped massively, according to the India Meteorological Department. Cold wave continued in the national capital as the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7 degrees Celcius on early Tuesday morning. (ANI)

