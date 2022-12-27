Jaipur based e-commerce startup 'Jaipur Chakki' takes Barmer farmer on its board

Startup - Jaipur Chakki's 'Farm to Family' Model Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 27: Jaipur Chakki, an e-commerce startup, has taken a unique step to set a new example in the country by onboarding a progressive farmer from Barmer, Rajasthan Vikram Singh Taratra as a part of its Management core team. He will help company procuring quality farm produce at affordable prices.

Vikram Singh has been innovative in his working and has associated with reputed Zeta Farms (Jaipur based agrotech startup) to train women farmers from nearby villages to produce with scientific farming process. Jaipur Chakki - a Startup in Stapled Food, started with home delivery of Flours (30+ types) & Spices to the customers within 24 hours, is now venturing into other food items (Cold Press Oil, Pulses, Rice, Cereals, Oatmeal, Gram Flour, Tea, Poha, etc). Uniqueness of Jaipur Chakki is its freshness as Flour is milled after the customer’s order. Jaipur Chakki is committed to provide fresh & pure food ingredients to our customers through both online and offline mode. Mr. Vishnu Upadhyaya, the founder of Jaipur Chakki said, “Even today people in India want flour milled in the traditional neighborhood mill, but this is not easily available in big cities. The low hygiene level of traditional chakki stores, lack of home delivery system and limited range of flours are keeping new generations away. In our fast paced life, we are playing with our health by buying packaged food available in the market. Even we are not consuming flours made out of other grains like Millets, Pulses and Multi Grains as these are not easily available. Established with a bootstrap investment, Jaipur Chakki has grown to become a brand with over 10,000 customers across Jaipur city. Seeing the potential in the Jaipur Chakki business model, the founders roped in an angel investor (NRI with experience in Food Industry). Jaipur Chakki co-founder Manoj Maru said that after operating in Jaipur, the company is aiming to have a presence in top 20 cities across the country with over 500 exclusive stores by 2024. As part of the expansion plan, Jaipur Chakki has started operations in Ahmedabad, and is soon opening its next stores in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Surat and Chandigarh to make it big, To give purity and quality to the customer, the quality of the raw material is very important. Here comes the role of newly on-boarded farmer. He will ensure procurement of the quality goods directly from the farm without any intermediaries so that the customer gets fresh and pure goods at affordable prices. Mr. Vikram Singh Taratra, a farmer from Barmer said, “I believe in new ideas of farming. From the very beginning, I have been bringing knowledge of new techniques of farming to my village. With best scientific practices and proper training, we can increase the chances of doubling farmers' income. Associating with Jaipur Chakki will help us to bring supply partner, farm to family connectivity, better income source, market knowledge etc. to the farmers and ultimately the goal of 'Farm to Family' will be substantial in real sense. To know more - Website – www.jaipurchakki.com Facebook - www.facebook.com/jaipurchakkiparlour

