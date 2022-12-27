Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passes resolution on border row with Karnataka

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the resolution on the state's dispute with Karnataka over border areas. Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday tabled a resolution in the state Assembly on the state's dispute with Karnataka over border areas.

The state assembly unanimously passed the resolution which says that Maharashtra will fight the pending case in the Supreme Court with full strength for the inclusion of each and every inch of 865 villages including Belgavi, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar Bhalki in Maharashtra. The resolution also condemned the Karnataka administration for its anti-Marathi stand in the border area.

According to the resolution the Maharashtra government will stand behind the Marathi people in border areas and will go for a legal fight in the Supreme Court to ensure that these areas become a part of Maharashtra. The Central Government should urge the Karnataka Government to implement the decision taken in the meeting with the Union Home Minister and the government should be given an understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas, the resolution read.

On Monday, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking in the state Legislative Council said Maharashtra should be declared a Union Territory. "It is not just a case of language and border, but of 'humanity'. Till the issue is pending before the Supreme Court, the Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra should be declared as a Union Territory by the central government."

Thackeray further said that Marathi people residing in the border villages have faced "injustice". "Marathi-speaking people have been residing in the border villages for generations. Their daily life, language and lifestyle are Marathi. They do not understand Kannad," he said speaking in the Upper House.

The Karnataka legislature has said that the state's stand over the border issue is a settled one and not an inch of land will be given to the neighbouring state. Thackeray also had hit out at the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Notably, the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka dates back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka. Both governments later approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)