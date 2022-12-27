Left Menu

Ker capital to host workshop on energy transition in agri sector

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-12-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 17:09 IST
A two-day workshop, exploring the possibilities and potential of comprehensive energy transition in Kerala's agriculture sector, will be held here from December 28.

The consultation on ''Energy Transition in Agricultural Sector - Kerala, Towards Energy efficiency & climate resilience'' is jointly organised by Asar Social Impact Advisors Pvt Ltd and Energy Management Centre (EMC) here with the support of the state Agriculture department.

The company is engaged in conducting research, developing and guiding strategy and building capacity especially on energy transition, a statement said here.

State Agriculture Minister P Prasad would inaugurate the two-day-event at a function here on December 28.

The consultation aims to explore the potential, the lacunae and the solutions and experience of practitioners on decentralised renewable energy (DRE) systems in the agricultural sector, moving towards energy efficiency, climate resilience and the role of collectives and citizen groups in this transition, it said.

It will also discuss the implementation challenges in the uptake of DRE-powered livelihood options in the state including financing models, policy initiatives and mindset barriers, the statement added.

This meeting, focussing on the agriculture sector, is the second in the series to an earlier successfully organised consultation in June on the energy transition in the southern state.

