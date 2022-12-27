Left Menu

Dense to very dense fog conditions to prevail over northwest India during the next 24 hours: IMD

Dense to very dense fog conditions will prevail over northwest India during the next 24 hours and dense fog thereafter for subsequent three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 18:26 IST
Dense to very dense fog conditions to prevail over northwest India during the next 24 hours: IMD
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dense to very dense fog conditions will prevail over northwest India during the next 24 hours and dense fog thereafter for subsequent three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Tuesday. Cold day conditions are likely to abate over northwest India from tomorrow.

"Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. Its intensity and spread are likely to reduce thereafter," the IMD said. Dense fog is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next three days, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, cold day and severe cold day is mainly over south Haryana and West UP. Day temperature improved over north Punjab, north Haryana and North Rajasthan. Cold to severe cold waves continue over Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Delhi said scientist RK Jenamani, IMD. "Dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the belt. There will be an improvement on Dec 29 because of a western disturbance which will bring fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Himachal Pradesh. There will be drizzle in north Punjab on Dec 29," he added,

According to RK Jenamani, fresh cold wave conditions shall prevail again from December 31- January 1. In Delhi, the lowest temp of 4.0 degrees celsius was recorded at Aya Nagar and a cold wave is still prevailing at isolated places. From Dec 28 onwards there will be a significant improvement as the cold wave will go due to western disturbance, stated Jenamani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022