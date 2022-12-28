Left Menu

Goa: 3 illegally rented out scooters seized by Mapusa Police

During patrolling, under the supervision of PI Paresh Naik, three private vehicles were found to be rented out illegally to tourists, as per Jivba Dalvi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mapusa.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 07:51 IST
Goa: 3 illegally rented out scooters seized by Mapusa Police
Mapusa Police with the illegally rented out two-wheelers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mapusa police on Tuesday seized three two-wheelers which were rented out illegally to tourists here. During patrolling, under the supervision of PI Paresh Naik, three private vehicles were found to be rented out illegally to tourists, as per Jivba Dalvi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mapusa.

The owners did not have the necessary permits from the authorities to use these rented scooters. A report would be submitted to the court for issuing fines.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022