Bihar local body polls: Clash broke out between supporters of two candidates in Nalanda
A clash broke out between the supporters of two candidates of local body polls in the Patel Nagar area in the Nalanda district on Wednesday, said police.
- Country:
- India
A clash broke out between the supporters of two candidates of local body polls in the Patel Nagar area in the Nalanda district on Wednesday, said police. "We have reached the spot and controlled the situation, some elements were trying to jeopardise peace. Polling is being done peacefully," said Sadar, DSP, Nalanda.
Ashok Mishra, SP, Nalanda said that the situation is currently peaceful and polling is being done peacefully "We got the info that a clash occurred between two groups. We are looking into the matter, the situation is currently peaceful and polling is being done peacefully," said Mishra.
Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav cast his vote in Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections at Veterinary College in Patna. Patna municipal corporation (PMC) is among the 17 municipal corporations, two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats where the voting is underway.
The results would be declared on December 30. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Collegium also recommends elevation of Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice of Patna HC, as SC judge.
Teaching job aspirants block road in Patna seeking immediate recruitment, lathi-charged by cops
Collegium recommends name of Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge of Patna High Court, as SC judge.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches development projects worth Rs 214 cr
ASI Patna circle sends fresh report to Hqs seeking inclusion of 'Raniwas Mound' in list of protected monument