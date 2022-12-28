Bihar local body polls: Clash broke out between supporters of two candidates in Nalanda

A clash broke out between the supporters of two candidates of local body polls in the Patel Nagar area in the Nalanda district on Wednesday, said police. "We have reached the spot and controlled the situation, some elements were trying to jeopardise peace. Polling is being done peacefully," said Sadar, DSP, Nalanda.

Ashok Mishra, SP, Nalanda said that the situation is currently peaceful and polling is being done peacefully "We got the info that a clash occurred between two groups. We are looking into the matter, the situation is currently peaceful and polling is being done peacefully," said Mishra.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav cast his vote in Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections at Veterinary College in Patna. Patna municipal corporation (PMC) is among the 17 municipal corporations, two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats where the voting is underway.

The results would be declared on December 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)