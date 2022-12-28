Left Menu

Karnataka: Mysuru church vandalised, baby Jesus' statue damaged, probe launched

A church in the Piriyapatna area of Karnataka's Mysuru was vandalised on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:09 IST
Karnataka: Mysuru church vandalised, baby Jesus' statue damaged, probe launched
Visual of the church vandalised in Karnataka's Mysuru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After vandalism in a church in Karnataka's Mysuru left a statue of baby Jesus damaged just days after Christmas, police said they are checking CCTV footage and arrests were expected soon. According to the police, on Tuesday some unidentified persons vandalised the St. Mary's Church adjacent to Gonikoppa Road in Piriyapatna, as a result of which several items here, including the statue of Baby Jesus, were found damaged.

"We have formed a team to nab the culprits. Also, we are looking for the CCTV footage as recorded in the nearby cameras," Superintendent of Police (SP) Mysuru, Seema Latkar said. She further said that the matter appears to be a case of theft as the money box and other valuables have been taken away.

The incident happened two days after Christmas, for which all the necessary arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims were made. The priest of the church, Father John Paul told the police that he entered the church at 6 pm on Tuesday and found eight sound systems, a front table and flower pots damaged. He also said that some other items were destroyed.

"Father John Paul complained about this to the Priyapatna police station and the personnel who registered the complaint visited the place and continued the search to find the persons who committed the crime," SP Latkar said further. In January 20, 2020, the St. Francis of Assisi Church located in Kengeri Satellite Town of Bengaluru was also vandalised by unidentified miscreants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022