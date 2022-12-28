"We have not received it," Yechury on invitation for Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP

Left Menu

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury denied on Wednesday having received an invitation from Congress Party to join Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, that opposition parties will be invited to Uttar Pradesh for joining the Yatra. He said, "From today till 3 January, we will be waiting for Rahul's visit. He has not come across UP during the stretch of his yatra. But we have planned about the three districts, he will cover soon."

Khurshid informed that the Congress leader will cover Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Shamli of Uttar Pradesh. "Eleven thousand travellers will join the Yatra. Leaders of opposition leaders are also invited to join the march," Khurshid said earlier.

The Congress' padyatra which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed. Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana. It will end in Kashmir next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

