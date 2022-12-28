JK Lakshmi Cement ties-up with GreenLine Logistics to roll out first LNG fleet in India

JK Lakshmi Cement has tied up with GreenLine, a pioneer in green and smart logistics in India, for the introduction of LNG-fuelled heavy trucks for transporting cement.

''With this association, GreenLine will enable JK Lakshmi Cement to decarbonise its road logistics operations in a phased manner over the next few years,'' the company said in a statement.

Starting with a fleet of 10 LNG trucks plying on the Sirohi in Rajasthan to Surat in Gujarat route, the companies plan to scale this up substantially over the next two years.

''Each LNG truck reduces about 35 tons of CO2 emissions per year. With the switch to LNG fuelled logistics, JK Lakshmi Cement aims to reduce its carbon emissions, not only to achieve its environmental goals but also boost its ESG performance,'' it said.

Trucks in India usually use diesel as fuel. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) offers a less polluting alternative on long-haul routes.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Shukla, President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, said, ''JK Lakshmi Cement believes in sustainable & responsible growth that encompasses our society and the environment. Deploying LNG trucks is our first step towards sustainable transportation.

''This green trucking initiative of GreenLine Logistics will act as a game-changer for the country's cement transportation industry and help facilitate the eventual transition towards a more circular economy. We are pleased to be partnering with GreenLine and look forward to scaling this initiative up over the coming months.'' GreenLine Logistics is pioneering green and smart logistics in India. The company aims to be the country's largest green road logistics company providing emissions reduction in heavy trucking for ESG-conscious businesses. It is working on the adoption of LNG-fuelled heavy trucking for long-haul logistics.

Commenting on the association, Anand Mimani, CEO, of GreenLine, said, ''As leading companies emphasise their ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance, reducing emissions from their heavy trucking logistics becomes key. GreenLine, the pioneer in the decarbonisation of heavy trucking in India through its fleet of LNG HCVs, is enabling this journey for companies. We expect many more industries to join us in this journey towards green trucking''.

Heavy trucking emits 10-12 per cent of the total emissions. The shift to LNG-fuelled trucks will reduce toxic emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) by 28 per cent, CO by up to 70 per cent, NOx by up to 59 per cent, SOx by up to 100 per cent and particulate matter by up to 91 per cent. The adoption of LNG trucks will also aid in reducing noise pollution by up to 30 per cent, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)