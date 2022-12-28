Ukraine has freed more than 1,450 POWs since Russia invaded - Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:19 IST
Ukraine has secured the release of 1,456 prisoners of war since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told parliament in an annual address held behind closed doors on Wednesday.
Kyiv and Moscow have held a series of prisoner swaps throughout the war which is now in its eleventh month. Zelenskiy has said the release of prisoners of war is a priority.
Russia is thought to hold thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war, but the exact figures are not known.
