Left Menu

'Claims on Mumbai won't be tolerated': Devendra Fadnavis warns 'outspoken' Karnataka leaders amid border row

Amid the latest flashpoint over the border dispute with Karnataka, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavais on Wednesday lashed out at 'outspoken' Karnataka leaders, who, he claimed, were making public statements that violate the spirit in which the two states arrived at an agreement in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:28 IST
'Claims on Mumbai won't be tolerated': Devendra Fadnavis warns 'outspoken' Karnataka leaders amid border row
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the latest flashpoint over the border dispute with Karnataka, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavais on Wednesday lashed out at 'outspoken' Karnataka leaders, who, he claimed, were making public statements that violate the spirit in which the two states arrived at an agreement in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the former CM said, "At the meeting with the Union Home Minister, it was decided that neither of the disputed parties will put forward any territorial claims. However, Karnakata ministers as well as leaders of the Opposition, Congress, have continued issuing objectionable statements."

He said the Maharashtra government would send an 'Objection Letter' to Karnataka in the matter. "It is completely wrong. We will not tolerate any claims on Mumbai. We will also send them an objection letter and draw their attention to these inappropriate statements," he said.

The former Maharashtra CM said the matter will also be brought to the Union Home minister's notice. "We will also bring this matter to the notice of the Home Minister and urge the MHA to issue a warning to such leaders. Mumbai is no one's personal property. This should be borne in mind by the outspoken politicians of Karnataka," Fadvanis warned.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the dispute with Karnataka over border areas saying that the state will legally pursue the inclusion of 865 disputed Marathi-speaking villages that are in Karnataka. In an apparent response to the move, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said "not an inch of land will be ceded to Maharashtra", and that his state was confident of getting justice as both the states were carved out on the basis of the States Reorganisation Act 1956. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022