'Claims on Mumbai won't be tolerated': Devendra Fadnavis warns 'outspoken' Karnataka leaders amid border row

Amid the latest flashpoint over the border dispute with Karnataka, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavais on Wednesday lashed out at 'outspoken' Karnataka leaders, who, he claimed, were making public statements that violate the spirit in which the two states arrived at an agreement in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the former CM said, "At the meeting with the Union Home Minister, it was decided that neither of the disputed parties will put forward any territorial claims. However, Karnakata ministers as well as leaders of the Opposition, Congress, have continued issuing objectionable statements."

He said the Maharashtra government would send an 'Objection Letter' to Karnataka in the matter. "It is completely wrong. We will not tolerate any claims on Mumbai. We will also send them an objection letter and draw their attention to these inappropriate statements," he said.

The former Maharashtra CM said the matter will also be brought to the Union Home minister's notice. "We will also bring this matter to the notice of the Home Minister and urge the MHA to issue a warning to such leaders. Mumbai is no one's personal property. This should be borne in mind by the outspoken politicians of Karnataka," Fadvanis warned.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the dispute with Karnataka over border areas saying that the state will legally pursue the inclusion of 865 disputed Marathi-speaking villages that are in Karnataka. In an apparent response to the move, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said "not an inch of land will be ceded to Maharashtra", and that his state was confident of getting justice as both the states were carved out on the basis of the States Reorganisation Act 1956. (ANI)

