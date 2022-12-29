Left Menu

U.N. says some aid programs stopped in Afghanistan after ban on women

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 03:23 IST
The United Nations said on Wednesday that some "time-critical" aid programs in Afghanistan have stopped due to a ban by the Taliban-led administration on female aid workers and warned that many other activities will also likely need to be paused.

The United Nations and several key aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the Taliban-led administration to reverse its decision.

