Assam Rifles recovers huge cache of war-like stores in Mizoram's Lawngtlai

The Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles has recovered a cache of War like stores (WLS) at Kakichhua village near Koladyne river of Mizoram's Lawngtlai.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 07:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 07:50 IST
Assam Rifles recovers huge cache of war-like stores (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles has recovered a cache of war-like stores (WLS) at Kakichhua village near Koladyne river of Mizoram's Lawngtlai. Under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on December 27, the operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnel and police representatives of Bungtalang.

According to an official statement, the Assam Rifles on receipt of the information launched the ops and during the search operation, War-like stores was recovered. However, no individuals were apprehended.

"This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives," the statement said. Among the items recovered included 48 gelatin sticks, 73 detonators, 5m cordex etc.

The recoveries were handed over to the police station, Bungtalang on December 27. (ANI)

