Left Menu

Rural, semi-rural areas are high on the priority of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that districts with rural and semi-rural areas are high on priority of the Narendra Modi government.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 07:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 07:55 IST
Rural, semi-rural areas are high on the priority of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo:PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that districts with rural and semi-rural areas are high on priority of the Narendra Modi government. Presiding over DISHA meeting of Amroha District in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said to District Collector and other Senior Officials that they should always keep in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for maximising the reach and utilisation of government schemes in rural India so that no one is left out.

"The Modi Government has reiterated on many occasions that there would be no shortage of funds for any of the central rural schemes," he said. Pointing out that over the last 8 years, PM Modi's welfare schemes reached the neediest without any vote bank consideration, Singh quoted PM Modi as saying, "The country has made this resolve to cover 100 per cent of the beneficiaries. When there is 100 per cent coverage of schemes, the appeasement politics come to an end. There remains no space for it".

The Union Minister emphasised the need for time-bound completion of development programmes and underlined the need for the adoption of newer technologies and innovations for faster completion of projects without compromising with any quality. Bal Krishna Tripathi, DM, Amroha gave a detailed presentation on various CSS schemes being implemented in different sectors, wherein financial as well as physical progress of mega projects like PMGSY, Jal Jeevan Mission, Power, MGNREGA, PMAY-Rural & Urban, SBM-Grameen, Amrit Sarovar, Status of back to village scheme, agriculture, horticulture, animal and sheep husbandry, beneficiary-oriented schemes, Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan-SEHAT, RBSK, PMBJAK, other social security schemes (Pension/scholarship), employment generation schemes etc.

Singh said that when Modi took over in May 2014, almost half of the country's population was deprived of facilities like toilets, housing, vaccination, electricity connection and bank accounts. "With Sabka Prayas, the Centre has been able to bring many schemes closer to 100 per cent saturation during the last 8 years. There is a new resolve to make India a frontline state in the world in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaala," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022