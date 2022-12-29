Left Menu

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 14:07 IST
Zinc futures rise on spot demand
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Zinc prices on Thursday increased by Rs 2.15 to Rs 272.10 per kilogram in the futures trade, amid a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for January delivery traded higher by Rs 2.15 or 0.8 per cent at Rs 272.10 per kg with a business turnover of 2,096 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022