Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices on Thursday increased by Rs 2.15 to Rs 272.10 per kilogram in the futures trade, amid a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for January delivery traded higher by Rs 2.15 or 0.8 per cent at Rs 272.10 per kg with a business turnover of 2,096 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

