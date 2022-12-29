Zinc futures rise on spot demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Zinc prices on Thursday increased by Rs 2.15 to Rs 272.10 per kilogram in the futures trade, amid a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for January delivery traded higher by Rs 2.15 or 0.8 per cent at Rs 272.10 per kg with a business turnover of 2,096 lots.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
