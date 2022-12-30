Left Menu

UN Refugees chief calls to reverse ban on women NGOs workers in Afghanistan

“Preventing women from humanitarian work is a grave denial of their humanity. It will only result in further suffering and hardship for all Afghans, especially women and children. This ban must be lifted,” said Grandi.

UNHCR | Updated: 30-12-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 09:53 IST
UN Refugees chief calls to reverse ban on women NGOs workers in Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, joins the heads of other humanitarian organizations in calling on Afghanistan's de facto authorities to reverse its directive that restricts women from working with non-governmental organizations.

"Preventing women from humanitarian work is a grave denial of their humanity. It will only result in further suffering and hardship for all Afghans, especially women and children. This ban must be lifted," said Grandi.

More than 500 women staff work with UNHCR's 19 NGO partners in Afghanistan, serving nearly a million women and girls. The most recent restrictions will force the UN Refugee Agency to temporarily stop critical activities in support of Afghan people, especially women and children.

In addition to providing critical humanitarian aid, women staff are at the forefront of efforts to find solutions for Afghans affected by four decades of conflict and persecution, including millions of refugees and internally displaced people. Some 3.4 million people are currently displaced inside Afghanistan and another 2.9 million are displaced outside the country as refugees.

"Severely limiting the rights of Afghan women and their involvement in humanitarian and development efforts risks pushing more families to flee across the borders as refugees. It also diminishes prospects for long-term solutions for those already displaced, such as making the decision to voluntarily return home to rebuild their lives," said Grandi.

Across Afghanistan's 34 provinces, women have been actively leading and engaging in the humanitarian response, enabling UNHCR to reach over six million Afghans since August 2021. With so many other restrictions on women, this new decree will have a devastating impact on Afghanistan's population, comprising an estimated 40 million people.

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022