Prime Minister Modi to attend scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Gandhinagar early this morning to participate in the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi will join today's scheduled events in West Bengal through video conferencing, his office informed on Friday. "PM will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted today.

The Prime Minister's mother Heeraben Modi passed away in Ahmedabad in the early earlier this morning at the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, two days after she was admitted. The Prime Minister in termed his mother's life as a grand century that found peace today at the feet of God. The Prime Minister recalled that he always felt the trinity of a tapsvi's journey, selfless Karmyogi and a life dedicated to values in her.

PM Modi also remembered her advice, which she gave on her 100th birthday where she said work should be done with wisdom and life is to be lived with purity. The prime minister was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch the developmental projects, including flagging off the Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata and also to attend a meeting of the National Ganga Council. include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council.

His programme includes laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than 7,800 crores in the state West Bengal. The Prime Minister this morning tweeted about the demise of his mother early this morning. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister wrote.

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year. "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi posted on Twitter.

Among his scheduled programme in West Bengal today included flagging off the first Vande Bharat Express of West Bengal Connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. According to his programme schedule, he will inaugurate the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of the Kolkata Metro along with some other projects.

