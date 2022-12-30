2022 Year In Review: Celebrating women fighting for their rights
UN News | Updated: 30-12-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 11:06 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran ousted from UN Women's Commission in 29-8 vote; India abstains
NZ welcomes removal of Iran from Commission on Status of Women
India abstains on UN Economic and Social Council resolution to oust Iran from commission on status of women
Nepal, India set to conduct 16th edition of Surya Kiran joint military training exercise
Albanian court jails Iranian man for 10 years over terrorism