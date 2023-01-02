63rd National Defence College Course commences

The 63rd National Defence College (NDC) Course commenced on January 02, 2023 with Lieutenant General SS Dahiya, Commandant NDC and the Course Participants laying wreaths at the National War Memorial, as a mark of respect to the fallen soldiers. The Course is focused on National Security & Strategy, along with strands of Governance, Technology, History, and Economics. It is represented by 41 Officers from Indian Army, 07 from Indian Navy, 13 from Indian Air Force, 19 from Civil Services, and 40 officers from 30 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs).

The NDC conducts a course bringing together senior officers from Defence and Civil Services (IAS, IPS, IRS, DRDO etc.), for a 47-week duration. The previous Courses has witnessed increased representation from FFCs, given the relevance of NDC's curriculum in addressing multifarious security challenges in various geographical and geopolitical context.

The National Defence College (NDC) was established in 1960. It is a premier Inter-Services academic institution under the Ministry of Defence, and is considered as the highest seat of strategic learning in the country.

