President Ramaphosa mourns passing of Pope Benedict XV1

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined South African Catholics and adherents globally in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XV1.

His Holiness passed away on 31 December 2022 at the age of 95, close to 10 years after resigning from his role as head of the Catholic Church worldwide.

President Ramaphosa said: "South Africans share the sadness felt by millions of the Catholic faithful worldwide at the passing of the Pope Emeritus".

"In this season of Christian fellowship, the passing of His Holiness is certain to add to the intensity with which Catholic adherents and other communities of faith carried the Pope Emeritus in their prayers in the closing days of his life.

"We reflect with deep regard on the spirit leadership Pope Benedict XV1 provided to his Church and humanity more broadly.

"The prayers and concern expressed by millions for His Holiness in recent weeks and days will now sustain and comfort the faithful in this hour of grief."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)