Left Menu

China allows four firms to resume Aussie coal imports - sources

The four companies named did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside office hours. China imposed restrictions on Australian commodities including coal and wine just over two years ago after relations between Beijing and Canberra turned sour over several political and public health matters.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:50 IST
China allows four firms to resume Aussie coal imports - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's state planner has allowed three central government-backed utilities and its top steelmaker to resume coal imports from Australia, the first such move since Beijing imposed an unofficial ban on coal trade with Canberra in 2020.

The partial easing of the coal import ban comes after the two countries' foreign ministers met last month seeking to reset the frosty diplomatic relations between the two nations. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) summoned China Datang Corp, China Huaneng Group, China Energy Investment Corporation and China Baowu Steel Group on Tuesday to discuss the resumption of coal imports from Australia, two people familiar with the matter said.

The firms will be granted permission to purchase Australian coal only for their own use, the people said. The NDRC did not respond to a request for comment. The four companies named did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside office hours.

China imposed restrictions on Australian commodities including coal and wine just over two years ago after relations between Beijing and Canberra turned sour over several political and public health matters. "Some (Chinese) traders have started to ask for prices of the February cargoes after the NDRC meeting," one of the people said, adding that the current Australian coal prices are still attractive to Chinese buyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023