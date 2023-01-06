AMU withdraws notice seeking students' details after protest

The Aligarh Muslim University has withdrawn a notice circulated by the university's Assistant Controller in response to a letter issued by the District Police Administration following protests by the Kashmiri students. As per the sources, the letter sent by the police administration sought the details of the students which created panic among the students of the university.

Speaking about the notice, which was withdrawn on Wednesday by AMU, Proctor Professor M.Wasim Ali of Aligarh Muslim University said, "We had received a letter from the police. It's a routine letter. It has come earlier as well. Generally, they ask for the number of students enrolled here, and the male and female ratio of students. Apart from that, they also ask for the number of students enrolled from the North-Eastern States and Kashmir to keep an official record. This time, the same letter has reached to us. In the context of the same letter, our Assistant Controller had issued a letter, which was not needed." Professor Ali said, "The Assistant Controller circulated the letter at other places which was not needed. After discussion, we had withdrawn the letter which was signed by Faisal Warris."

This action of AMU has created panic among the Kashmiri students and they were unable to fill the forms being filled by the AMU administration, as per the sources. Kashmiri students alleged, that this form has been released on December 31, and details are sought specifically from the Kashmiri students. Professor Ali rejected the claim of the Kashmiri students and said, "This letter issued by the police is not about any particular group or person. It's a routine letter."

But the Kashmiri students have multiple allegations against the administration. They claimed, "This is the first time that such information has been sought from us. Along with the permanent address, the phone numbers of the parents have also been called for. It has also been written on the notification that this information will go to SP Aligarh. Our parents are worried about us. We are also very concerned." Being asked about seeking the phone no of the students, Professor Ali said, " Phone no of everyone is easily available nowadays. I haven't checked it. If seeking such details come under the purview of law, we will abide by that. If it's unnecessary, we will also look into it."

A Kashmiri student studying at the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh has alleged a "fatal" attack on him by some unidentified miscreants and said that they are being given "step-motherly treatment" on the campus on December 27. However, Aditional District Magistrate Minu Rana, Aligarh, said that there had been no written complaint filed in this regard and said that solutions to the problem of their insecurity will be found. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)