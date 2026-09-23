Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

Too much rain may be becoming as dangerous to cocoa as too little. In Ecuador, researchers found that repeated episodes of very heavy rainfall were consistently associated with lower cocoa yields, while drought produced no comparable signal. The result challenges climate strategies that treat water scarcity as the default threat to one of the world's most valuable tropical crops.

Published in Plants, "Weather Extreme Events, Farm Management, and Cocoa Yield in Ecuador" by Elena Piedra-Bonilla, Gabriel de Sampaio Morais, Joel Gómez, Heidy Toala, Laís Rosa-Oliveira and Nallely Molina-Velasco examines 3,052 cocoa plots to determine how rainfall extremes, drought and heat interact with farm productivity.

Cocoa's climate problem is not the same everywhere

For decades, climate concerns surrounding cocoa have been shaped heavily by evidence from West and Central Africa, where dry-season water stress is a major production constraint. Ecuador presents a different climatic reality, particularly across humid coastal production zones where excessive rainfall, flooding and disease pressure can be as damaging as insufficient water.

Cocoa's perennial biology changes the way climate stress accumulates and ultimately shows up in yields. Yield in any given season can reflect not only immediate weather but also the accumulated condition of roots, canopy, disease pressure and reproductive cycles over several years. By examining climate exposure over different time horizons, the researchers attempted to capture both short-lived shocks and longer-running environmental stress.

Ecuador also carries unusual weight in the global cocoa economy. Cocoa supports more than 400,000 small-scale producers in the country, covers more than 600,000 hectares and plays a major role in agricultural exports. The country is particularly important in the fine-flavour segment, giving climate-driven production losses consequences that extend beyond farm incomes to international supply chains and premium chocolate markets.

The study adds an important geographical correction to a debate often dominated by African production systems. Cocoa may face climate stress almost everywhere it is grown, but the type of stress that constrains production can vary sharply according to local rainfall regimes, farming systems and ecological conditions.

Heavy rainfall, not drought, delivers the clearest yield signal

Very heavy rainfall was negatively associated with cocoa yield across the study's one-year, five-year and ten-year exposure periods. The estimated relationship suggests that an additional 10 very heavy rainfall days could correspond to roughly 5% to 8% lower yield, a sizeable difference for farms already operating with limited margins.

Tests using an even higher rainfall threshold produced stronger negative associations, reinforcing the possibility that rainfall intensity, rather than precipitation in general, is driving the observed pattern. The research does not establish a biological mechanism, but several plausible pathways are consistent with existing agronomic evidence.

Excess water can impair root function through waterlogging while creating humid conditions favourable to fungal diseases such as frosty pod rot and black pod. Heavy rainfall may also interfere with flowering, pollination and fruit development, meaning damage can occur through several stages of the cocoa production cycle rather than through a single pathway.

Drought produced a very different result. Consecutive dry days showed no statistically detectable relationship with yield despite substantial variation across production areas. The researchers suggest that perennial root systems, irrigation in drier locations and other farm characteristics may help explain why short-term dry conditions did not emerge as the dominant constraint.

Heat should be treated more cautiously. Estimates for unusually warm days were imprecise, particularly over longer periods, so the study does not provide evidence that heat is harmless to cocoa. Instead, the findings indicate that the available data were not strong enough to identify a clear relationship.

Farm management may soften the blow, but causality remains unproven

One of the key findings concerns farm management. When the researchers accounted for a management-intensity measure based on irrigation, fertilisation and plant-protection products, the estimated negative relationship between very heavy rainfall and yield became substantially weaker and was no longer statistically significant.

The pattern raises the possibility that better-managed farms are more capable of absorbing rainfall shocks. Disease control could reduce losses under humid conditions, while improved water management and other inputs may help farms recover more effectively from periods of excessive rainfall.

Caution is essential, however, because the study cannot show that those practices directly caused greater resilience. Farms with higher management intensity may also have more capital, stronger technical knowledge, better access to extension services or superior infrastructure, all of which could influence productivity independently of the practices measured.

The results also expose a broader production trade-off. The high-yielding CCN51 clone and monoculture systems were associated with higher yields, while traditional fine-flavour cocoa and intercropped systems produced less per hectare in the study. Productivity, crop quality, diversification and resilience therefore cannot automatically be treated as objectives that move together.

For policymakers, the implication is not simply to encourage more inputs. Adaptation programmes need evidence on which practices actually reduce climate-related losses, under what conditions and at what cost, especially for smallholders who may face severe financial constraints.

Adaptation needs to follow the crop, the climate and the place

The research makes a strong case against universal climate prescriptions for cocoa. In humid production zones, drainage, disease management and protection against excess water may deserve as much attention as drought preparedness. In drier regions, the balance of priorities could look entirely different.

Such differentiation has major implications for governments, agricultural agencies, development institutions and businesses sourcing cocoa from climate-exposed regions. Investments in extension services, drainage infrastructure, disease surveillance, climate information and locally appropriate farm management could become increasingly important as weather extremes become more frequent and unevenly distributed.

The study also carries relevance for smallholder economies across the Global South. Climate adaptation funding is limited, and poorly targeted interventions can waste scarce resources. Evidence that distinguishes between average climate change and specific extreme events can help policymakers direct support toward the risks that actually constrain production in each farming system.

Important uncertainties remain. The analysis is cross-sectional and centred on 2016, a year affected by a strong El Niño episode, so the observed relationships may not represent normal conditions. Climate information was also relatively coarse at about 28-kilometre resolution, potentially smoothing local rainfall extremes, while some areas required interpolated climate values.

Future research using multiple years of farm data, higher-resolution rainfall observations and direct measurements of waterlogging, disease and flowering damage could clarify whether the rainfall effect persists across different climate cycles. Experimental or quasi-experimental studies would also help determine whether specific management practices genuinely reduce losses rather than simply being associated with better-performing farms.