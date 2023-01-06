197 shelter homes to protect Delhi homeless from biting cold

Keeping in view the biting cold wave night shelters have been arranged for the homeless people of Delhi. "197 shelter homes have been built across Delhi," said Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board member Vipin Rai while speaking to ANI. "250 temporary tents are set up in different areas of Delhi, in which beds, blankets, etc. are arranged for people to stay. Kashmere Gate, AIIMS, Yamuna Pusta, Bangla Sahib etc. are the areas where tents have been set up," he said.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) says that they have arrangements for up to 22,000 people to stay, for whom mattresses, blankets and two-time meals are being given to them. According to the information, this department of the Delhi government is working by dividing the entire Delhi into 15 zones. A helpline number has also started through which people can call and reach the shelter home. "Complete arrangements have been made for people to stay in these tents," he added.

He said that 4 tents have been set up on the main road in Sarai Kale Khan with complete arrangements for people to stay in winter. "There is a complete arrangement of mattresses and blankets for those who live on the streets or do not have any place to stay, they can come and stay in the shelter home. Apart from this, a tent with 100 beds has been installed near Nizamuddin railway station," he added. Rai said that separate shelter homes and tents have been set up for women and separate for men. Also, separate arrangements have been made for families. He said that as the temperature is falling in Delhi, the number of people in night shelter homes is increasing. "Till January 4, i.e. Wednesday, more than 8000 people took shelter in the shelter homes all over Delhi," he said. This number may increase further in the coming days as the cold is increasing continuously, he added.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)