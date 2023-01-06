Left Menu

Shell, miners lift FTSE 100 ahead of U.S. jobs report

The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap stock index fell 0.3%. Shell Plc jumped 1.1% after it said earnings from its liquefied natural gas trading operations are likely to have been significantly higher in the fourth quarter of last year. Miners took an early lead, with precious and base metal miners rising more than 1% each as the related commodity prices rose.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 14:06 IST
Shell, miners lift FTSE 100 ahead of U.S. jobs report
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's FTSE 100 index hit a nine-month high on Friday, boosted by energy major Shell and other commodity-linked stocks, ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's pace of interest rate hikes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3%, extending gains to a fourth straight session, and on track for its biggest weekly jump in two months. The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap stock index fell 0.3%. Shell Plc jumped 1.1% after it said earnings from its liquefied natural gas trading operations are likely to have been significantly higher in the fourth quarter of last year.

Miners took an early lead, with precious and base metal miners rising more than 1% each as the related commodity prices rose. The market focus is now on the monthly jobs report from the U.S. Labour Department due later in the day, which will be an important milestone in understanding where the Fed stands regarding its further monetary policy tightening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023