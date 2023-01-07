Left Menu

Security forces arrest two drug cartel kingpins, seize 31 kg heroin in Punjab

The security forces succeeded in making the arrest and recovery of such a huge consignment of narcotics following an operation launched on the intervening night of January 5-6.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 16:56 IST
Security forces arrest two drug cartel kingpins, seize 31 kg heroin in Punjab
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) along with state police arrested two drug cartel kingpins and recovered 31.02 kg heroin here from Punjab's Fazilka district. The security forces succeeded in making the arrest and recovery of such a huge consignment of narcotics following an operation launched on the intervening night of January 5-6.

"During night intervening January 5 and 6, 2023, alert BSF troops noted suspicious movement in AOR (Area of Responsibility) of Border Outpost Chakmira, 55 Bn, Abohar sector and fired upon the suspects," the BSF said in a statement. Following the footprints from the border fence, officers and troops cordoned of the area and followed up evidence leading upto the border village, it said.

"The hard work of BSF staff in joint work with police resulted in the arrest of two persons and recovery of 31.02 kg of narcotics from the suspects in district Fazilka," mentions the statement. The BSF, which is responsible to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, said the state police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched a further investigation to break forward and backward linkages.

BSF's Punjab Frontier is responsible to safeguard the 553 km long tough and challenging India-Pakistan International Border of Punjab. During many challenges including inclement weather conditions and smuggling, valiant BSF personnel guard the borders round the clock with utmost dedication and unflinching spirit. During the year 2022, BSF troops of the Punjab Frontier have maintained extremely high level of alertness and vigil. Resultantly, the BSF has successfully detected and captured 22 drones and seized 316.988 kg heroin, 67 weapons, 850 rounds of live cartridges, killed two Pakistani intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistani Nationals in different incidents.

Displaying a humanitarian approach, the BSF has also handed over nine Pakistani Nationals to Pakistan Rangers, who had inadvertently crossed the International Border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023