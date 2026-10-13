Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

When illness, a funeral or lost income leaves a family short of money, help often comes from relatives and community savings groups. These everyday arrangements sit at the centre of 'Peer-to-Peer Before Fintech: Informal Risk Pooling and the Missing Tier of Climate Adaptation Finance,' published in Challenges. Rushaa Badaloo, Kumar Dookhitram and Zaheer Allam combine published evidence with mathematical models to examine how climate disasters threaten these networks and how formal finance could support them.

A reliable source of help can determine whether a household keeps paying for healthcare, puts food on the table or holds on to the assets that generate its income. Climate adaptation is often discussed through government programmes and international funds, giving less attention to the relationships that support families through everyday hardship.

Bringing these arrangements into the discussion makes their survival a practical concern for climate policy, because outside funding would need to protect a community's ability to keep helping its members as disasters place wider demands on the same limited resources.

The financial safety net built on everyday relationships

Peer-to-peer finance existed centuries before digital lending platforms popularised the term. Savings circles, tontines, funeral societies and informal loans depend on repeated contact, knowledge of members' circumstances and obligations that can respond to changing needs. Some groups have written rules and elected officers, preserving the personal relationships that make their support possible.

A neighbour can recognise an illness or a failed harvest without an expensive assessment, and relatives can adjust repayment when earnings fall. These arrangements protect spending on essentials and help families avoid selling productive assets or choosing less rewarding livelihoods simply because they fear an uninsured loss. For households without formal cover, community support also serves as a health financing system.

The authors place this overlooked layer beside a large funding gap; international public adaptation finance to developing countries reached about $26 billion in 2023, against estimated annual needs of $310–365 billion by 2035. Their concern is the weak connection between international funding and the networks through which households already absorb hardship.

When a disaster leaves everyone needing help

Community pooling works best when one member needs assistance, and others retain the means to contribute. A flood, drought or cyclone can damage homes, crops and earnings across the same network, leaving potential helpers facing losses themselves. Heat stress, disease after flooding and interrupted healthcare can also turn individual health emergencies into shared crises.

The paper's model measures risk through the standard deviation of losses, capturing how much losses fluctuate. With an illustrative correlation of 0.5 between members' losses, pooling cannot reduce this measure by more than about 29%, regardless of group size. Increasing membership from ten to 100 raises the benefit from 25.8% to 28.9%; at a correlation of 0.9, the ceiling is about 5%. These calculations describe assumed conditions, not measured community outcomes.

Repeated disasters could create what the authors call a 'correlation ratchet '; asset sales reduce future contributions, depleted resources weaken support, and members may leave as participation becomes less useful. A group can emerge less able to handle ordinary illness or income loss after the disaster has passed. Unequal exposures can also reduce effective pool size, and equal sharing across different risk levels can leave lower-risk members worse off.

Insurance written for the group

Index insurance pays when an indicator, such as rainfall or satellite-observed vegetation, reaches a trigger. It avoids checking every household's damage, but carries "basis risk": a family can suffer losses without receiving a matching payment. Earlier research cited in the paper recorded unsubsidised rainfall-insurance uptake of just 4.6% in studied villages in Andhra Pradesh, India; price, liquidity, trust and mismatched payouts help explain weak demand.

The authors propose an additional explanation: selling insurance household by household may miss the level where community pooling breaks down. Their "placement hypothesis" suggests writing the contract to the group itself, giving it funds to distribute using local knowledge of actual losses. Collective purchasing could address coordination problems and reduce separate policy administration, though net cost savings have not been measured.

The proposed architecture starts with household resources for small fluctuations and community pools for individual shocks. Group-level parametric insurance would cover shared disasters, sovereign insurance facilities would handle larger national risks, and international public finance would support losses beyond government capacity. Regional facilities already demonstrate rapid payments to governments; the household delivery channel remains unresolved.

Group allocation could reduce household-level payout mismatches where existing sharing is incomplete. It cannot correct an index that fails to track the group's overall losses, and the model predicts no additional payout-matching benefit where individual losses are already shared fully.

Most premiums would need concessional funding, with a small member contribution, because commercial premiums could drain everyday support. Members would set distribution rules before disasters, receive full disclosure of incoming payments and audit allocations. Registration, membership records and a payment account would make contracting possible, preserving flexibility in ordinary transfers. Monitoring must check who remains excluded and whether formal cover weakens existing mutual support.

Support beyond the disaster zone

Mobile money offers another route by making help from distant relatives easier to receive. Kenyan research cited in the paper found that users maintained consumption after negative shocks, supported by transfers from more people across greater distances; non-users' consumption fell by about 7%. Tanzanian evidence also links protection after village-wide shocks to transfers originating outside the affected village.

Lower remittance costs, faster cross-border payments and compatible mobile money systems could strengthen this protection. Digital access follows existing relationships, giving households with wealthier, better-connected contacts an advantage and offering less to people with thin support networks.

Small island developing states face a particularly difficult geometry: a cyclone can affect most of the country, limiting the value of expanding domestic pools. Diaspora support and international risk transfer become especially important. Disrupted imports and rising food prices can spread hardship beyond physically damaged areas. The paper identifies the Loss and Damage Fund as a possible premium-funding source, reporting a $342 million envelope against requests worth $2.8 billion.

Community systems also carry exclusion, coercion and mobility costs, sometimes binding people to places they might otherwise leave. Public insurance can weaken incentives to maintain informal transfers, making protection of existing support an outcome to test. Direct public social protection remains a complementary route, especially where government delivery systems are strong.