French inflation in December eased back to 6.7% - INSEE

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-01-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 13:15 IST
- Country:
- France
Inflation in France fell to 6.7% in December from 7.1% in November, exactly in line with earlier preliminary inflation figures for the month, said the INSEE national statistics office on Friday.
The dip marks the latest sign that slowing energy price rises are helping Europe overcome the worst of the inflation crisis.
