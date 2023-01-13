BUZZ-Bank of America rises on Q4 profit beat

(Corrects period in first bullet to Q4 from Q3) ** Shares of Bank of America Corp up ~1.2% at $34.90 premarket after bank's Q4 EPS beats Wall Street estimate

** Company reports Q4 EPS of 85 cents vs est 77 cents - Refinitiv IBES ** Stock up ~4% so far this month

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)