BUZZ-Bank of America rises on Q4 profit beat
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 18:04 IST
(Corrects period in first bullet to Q4 from Q3) ** Shares of Bank of America Corp up ~1.2% at $34.90 premarket after bank's Q4 EPS beats Wall Street estimate
** Company reports Q4 EPS of 85 cents vs est 77 cents - Refinitiv IBES ** Stock up ~4% so far this month
