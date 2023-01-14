BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO Mike Santomassimo Says It Is Clear That The Economy Will Continue To Slow- CNBC Interview
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 01:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 01:45 IST
Jan 13 (Reuters) -
* WELLS FARGO CFO MIKE SANTOMASSIMO SAYS IT IS CLEAR THAT THE ECONOMY WILL CONTINUE TO SLOW- CNBC INTERVIEW
* WELLS FARGO CFO SANTOMASSIMO SAYS MORTGAGES WILL STILL BE IMPORTANT BUSINESS FOR CO- CNBC Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WELLS FARGO CFO SANTOMASSIMO
- CLEAR
- MIKE SANTOMASSIMO
- WELLS FARGO CFO
- CNBC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sebi asks bourses, clearing corps to set up Investor Risk Reduction Access platform by Oct 2023
Soccer-Barcelona's Lewandowski cleared to face Espanyol
Public hearing conducted for environmental clearance of Jammu airport expansion project
Russia's Putin clears foreign currency settlements for gas debt
Pakistan says it has provided list of nuclear facilities to India under annual practice