BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO Mike Santomassimo Says It Is Clear That The Economy Will Continue To Slow- CNBC Interview

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 01:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 01:45 IST
Jan 13 (Reuters) -

* WELLS FARGO CFO MIKE SANTOMASSIMO SAYS IT IS CLEAR THAT THE ECONOMY WILL CONTINUE TO SLOW- CNBC INTERVIEW

* WELLS FARGO CFO SANTOMASSIMO SAYS MORTGAGES WILL STILL BE IMPORTANT BUSINESS FOR CO- CNBC Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

