RailTel bags Rs 170.11cr contract from Puducherry Government for Smart City

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Unit (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways has received a work order from the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Puducherry for design, develop, supply, install, test, commission and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) for five years of Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City. The estimated total value of the work order is Rs 170.11cr (including GST) which will be completed in 10 months' time.

As per the official statement, RailTel has been selected through competitive bidding and it is the first smart city project awarded by Puducherry Government. It further said that besides ICCC, the project includes Data Center Disaster Recovery (DC-DR), On Street Parking Management, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Creation of online/mobile based platform to facilitate tourists and visitors, City level application and Smart Dashboard, Smart Kiosks, Smart Poles with CCTV, Wi-Fi, Air Quality Monitoring, Digital Billboard etc.

Talking about it, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel said that the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) launched by the Government of India is a very ambitious program with the objective to ensure people gain access to core infrastructure, a clean and sustainable environment, and a decent quality of life through the application of smart solutions. It has been noted that several cities where the ICCC is implemented are becoming cleaner due to monitoring of cleaning work through CCTV cameras leading to a reduction in instances of garbage throwing, littering, urination in public, and nighttime burning of garbage etc. Moreover, the Intelligent Transit Management System has helped cities to improve its operational efficiency by reducing their operational cost while improving services.

Smart City Centres are also providing technical support in ensuring better safety of women on the streets, environment sensitivity of people, faster response and better preparedness for emergencies and disasters. The Puducherry order is an important step for RailTel to enter this business segment which is close to our core competence.

It is notable that RailTel is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure & ICT Solutions & Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country. Along with a strong a reliable network of 61000+ RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centres as well. RailTel is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into the digital hub by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country and 6100+ stations are live with RailTel's RailWire Wi-Fi. (ANI)

