Left Menu

Kerala Police reconstitutes SIT to probe filmmaker Nayana Surya's death

Nayana Surya, a 28-year-old filmmaker was found dead in a rented house near Althara Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram in February 2019.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 08:12 IST
Kerala Police reconstitutes SIT to probe filmmaker Nayana Surya's death
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Crime Branch to probe the death of film director Nayana Surya. Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant has ordered the reconstitution of the SIT.

The 13-member new SIT is led by the Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Crime Branch Thiruvananthapuram Unit. The other members of the SIT include Deputy Superintendent of Police Jalil Thottthil, R Prathapan Nair, H Anilkumar, PI Mubarak, Sarath Kumar, K Manikuttan, KJ Ratheesh, Maraya T Raj Kishore, K Sreekumar, Arsha David, A Anilkumar and Christopher Shibu. Nayana Surya, a 28-year-old filmmaker was found dead in a rented house near Althara Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram in February 2019.

Kerala Police investigated the case and closed the file as suicide. After four years her friends have accessed a copy of her post-mortem report which indicates the cause of death is "constriction force on the neck". On the complaint of her friends, Kerala Police started a reinvestigation of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023