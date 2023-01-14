Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Higher mountain ranges in Joshimath, Chamoli, Badrinath receives fresh snowfall

Higher mountain ranges in Joshimath including Chamoli district and the holy shrine of Badrinath in Chamoli district were covered in a blanket of snow received fresh snowfall.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 11:55 IST
Uttarakhand: Higher mountain ranges in Joshimath, Chamoli, Badrinath receives fresh snowfall
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand was covered in a thick blanket of snow on Saturday morning after it received fresh snowfall overnight. Higher mountain ranges in Joshimath including Chamoli district and the holy shrine of Badrinath in Chamoli district were covered in a blanket of snow received fresh snowfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in its weather report predicted "light to moderate rain/snowfall" likely to occur over most places in the state. The Pandukeshwar area where Badri Nath temple is located was covered in 2 feet of snow, Regional Meteorological Centre marked.

However, the minimum temperature did not slip down to negative degrees. The report stated maximum temperatures remained above "normal" in the hills here. Meanwhile, several parts of Himachal Pradesh were also covered in a thick blanket of snow.

Trees and houses in Mandhol were covered in white, while locals preferred to remain in the warm confines of their homes amid the heavy snowfall. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday were recorded at 6 degrees Celsius and -4 degrees Celsius.

In the state's higher reaches, Narkanda, Manali and the Malana villages in the Kullu district also received snowfall. Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district also received a fresh round of snow and temperature in the region dipped significantly after the snowfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in its weather report stated that with the fresh snowfall on higher reaches and rains in the plains the graph of temperature has once again descended across the Doda region. "The entire region has been gripped by a cold wave forcing people to wear warm clothes and stay indoors. The rush of people in Doda markets disappeared as people preferred to stay indoors due to the cold wave," the Regional Meteorological Centre stated.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday were recorded at 8 degrees Celsius and 0 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023