President security breach in Rajasthan, engineer suspended for trying to touch Murmu's feet

On January 4, President Murmu came to attend the inaugural programme of the Scout Guide Jamboree in Pali.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:47 IST
President security breach in Rajasthan, engineer suspended for trying to touch Murmu's feet
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A week after President Droupadi Murmu's security was breached at an event in Rajasthan, the state government has suspended a junior engineer with the Public Health Engineering Department(PHED) who tried to touch her feet. Chief Engineer Administration Water Supply Department issued a suspension order on January 12 for Junior Engineer Amba Seoul.

She tried to touch her feet at an event on January 4. President Murmu came to attend the inaugural programme of the Scout Guide Jamboree in Pali.

"Amba Seoul, Junior Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Rohet, district Pali, had violated the protocol by trying to touch the feet of the President at the helipad during the inaugural programme of the Scout Guide Jamboree in Rohet on January 4. Therefore, the undersigned, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 342 of Rule 958 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal), we hereby order the suspension of the said Amba Seoul, junior accused with immediate effect," the suspension order reads.(ANI)

