Amit Shah releases 400th book of Jain acharya Ratnasunder Surishwarji Maharaj

Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Sparsh Mahotsav' in Ahmedabad.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 21:40 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jain Acharya Ratnasunder Surishwarji Maharaj (Photo/Amit Shah Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, inaugurated 'Sparsh Mahotsav' in Ahmedabad and released 'Ratna Sparsh', the 400th book of Padma Bhushan Jain Acharya Shri Ratnasunder Surishwarji Maharaj.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah praised the work of Jain Acharya regarding human welfare.

"Padma Bhushan Vibhushita Jain Acharya Shri Ratnasunder Surishwar Maharaj is doing the work of human welfare with dedication. Inaugurated "Sparsh Mahotsav" at Ahmedabad today, took his blessings and also released the 400th book "Ratna Sparsh" written by him," he said in the tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

