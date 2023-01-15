Amit Shah releases 400th book of Jain acharya Ratnasunder Surishwarji Maharaj
Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Sparsh Mahotsav' in Ahmedabad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, inaugurated 'Sparsh Mahotsav' in Ahmedabad and released 'Ratna Sparsh', the 400th book of Padma Bhushan Jain Acharya Shri Ratnasunder Surishwarji Maharaj.
Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah praised the work of Jain Acharya regarding human welfare.
"Padma Bhushan Vibhushita Jain Acharya Shri Ratnasunder Surishwar Maharaj is doing the work of human welfare with dedication. Inaugurated "Sparsh Mahotsav" at Ahmedabad today, took his blessings and also released the 400th book "Ratna Sparsh" written by him," he said in the tweet. (ANI)
