Speeding police van rams into car killing 6-year-old in Gurugram; Action initiated against policemen

Departmental action will be intiated against the policemen involved in Sunday's accident in which a child was killed and five others injured when a speeding Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) of the Gurugram police collided with a car on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, police has said. Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kaushik on Sunday said that departmental proceedings will be initiated against the driver, special police officer (SPO) and head constable in connection with the incident.

A six-year-old child was killed and five people, including two children, and two women and the car driver sustained injuries in the accident that took place around 11 am yesterday. According to police, the Emergency Response Vehicle was travelling on the wrong side under the limits of police station Gwal Pahari. Police reached the spot as soon as they received the information.

According to the sources, the policemen involved in the accident fled the site. "The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the accident. Three policemen, including the PCR van driver, has been suspended," Vikas Kaushik, ACP, Gurugram said.

Vishwajeet, husband of one of the injured told ANI that his wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law, along with three children were on the way from Delhi to Faridabad. "My daughter would have been alive today had the police officer took her to the hospital instead of fleeing from the accident site," said Vishwajeet.

The police retrieved the body from the accident site and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered under Sections 279, 337, 427, 304A of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

