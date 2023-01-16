Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Mission LiFE' session held with school Principals of Haryana

National Museum of Natural History, a subordinate office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has organised an online interactive session on Pariksha Pe Charcha in line with Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) for the School Principals of Haryana State. The programme was attended by 55 participants.

In her address to the school Principals, Gurugram District Educational Officer Indu Boken asked the Principals to help children to cope up with the exam pressure. Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History (RGRMNH), Sawai Madhopur, a western regional centre of the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) organized Mission LiFE awareness programmes.

As a part of this a Green Talk, Green Pledge, Rangoli and Film Shows on 'Save Energy' and 'Misson LiFE' were conducted on in which more than 2,643 students, teachers and general visitors actively participated. Envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mission LiFE is an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Mission LiFE is India's signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The 2023 edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is scheduled to be held on January 27 in Delhi's Talkatora stadium.

As per the Ministry of Education, registrations for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 have more than doubled this year compared to the year 2022. About 38.80 lakh participants (Students- 31.24 lakh, teachers - 5.60 lakh, parents - 1.95 lakh) have registered for PPC- 2023 compared to about 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022. Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023.

An online creative writing competition was conducted on various topics between November 25 and December 30, 2022 to select participants from school students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents. About 2,050 participants selected through the creative writing competitions on MyGov will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister and a certificate. Some of the questions by the participants, to be selected by NCERT, may feature in PPC-2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized the unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school. The event seeks to help overcome stress to celebrate life as an 'Utsav'. This event was organised successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The programme is proposed to be in a town hall type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, as determined by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time. (ANI)

