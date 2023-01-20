Left Menu

India says it is committed to boosting investment in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

India has told Sri Lanka it is committed to boost investment in its debt-ridden neighbour, to help pull the island nation from its worst economic crisis in seven decades, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during a visit to Colombo. The country of 22 million has grappled with challenges over the past year ranging from a shortage of foreign currency to runaway inflation and a steep recession, in its worst such crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 10:37 IST
India says it is committed to boosting investment in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

India has told Sri Lanka it is committed to boost investment in its debt-ridden neighbour, to help pull the island nation from its worst economic crisis in seven decades, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during a visit to Colombo.

The country of 22 million has grappled with challenges over the past year ranging from a shortage of foreign currency to runaway inflation and a steep recession, in its worst such crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. During his two-day visit, Jaishankar held talks on Thursday with Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry regarding co-operation in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, industry and health services.

"Conveyed our commitment to increase investment flows to Sri Lanka to hasten its economic recovery," Jaishankar said on Twitter on Thursday. On Friday, he is set to meet Sri Lanka's president and prime minister.

During the visit, the neighbours are also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for a renewable power project covering three islands in Sri Lanka's north, two sources at the power and energy ministry said. Sri Lanka is racing to secure a $2.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund but requires the backing of both China and India, its biggest bilateral lenders, to reach a final agreement with the IMF.

India has told the global lender that it strongly supports Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan, with Colombo owing around $1 billion to its nearest neighbour. China is Sri Lanka's largest bilateral lender and the last remaining major creditor has yet to agree to the plan.

Sri Lanka owed Chinese lenders $7.4 billion, or nearly a fifth of its public external debt, by the end of last year, calculations by the China Africa Research Initiative show. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023