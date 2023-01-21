Himachal: BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj met with accident, admitted to hospital

Former Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister and BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday met with in Shimla and is undergoing medical treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College. The BJP leader has suffered injuries in an accident.

According to the doctors he had external injuries on his head, nose and eyes. However, all CT scan reports are fine. The doctors have kept him under observation.

Doctors have also said that he is out of danger and has been advised to rest. Bhardwaj was hit by a Scooty driver in Shimla while he walking near his residence near Chhota Shimla.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

