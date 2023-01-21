Left Menu

'Congress trying to move alone': TMC's Kunal Ghosh on Congress's 'Haath se Haath jodo'

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:42 IST
'Congress trying to move alone': TMC's Kunal Ghosh on Congress's 'Haath se Haath jodo'
TMC Spokesperson Dilip Ghosh ( Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Responding to Congress's 'Haath se Haath jodo', a follow-up to Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will take place for two months starting on January 26, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday said that Congress Party was attempting to move alone. Ghosh further said that West Bengal Chief Minister had proposed that there should be a coordination team between Opposition parties and a joint program in other states, especially in BJP-ruled states, but Congress didn't respond (to it).

"They're trying to move alone," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said while talking to ANI. "Congress has failed in many state polls and in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. So the scientific methodological Opposition mechanism should be made according to WB CM Mamata Banerjee's proposal. Hope Congress understands this," Ghosh added.

"Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' will begin on Jan 26 - a house-to-house campaign to spread the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to common people," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

