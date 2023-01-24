Left Menu

PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today

This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2023.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:23 IST
PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Tuesday. He will meet the young heroes at 4 pm at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The Government of India has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture, and Bravery. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate. This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2023. The awardees include six boys and five girls, belonging to 11 States and Union Territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023