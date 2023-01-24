Left Menu

United Spirits Q3 net dips 27 pc to Rs 214 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:18 IST
United Spirits Q3 net dips 27 pc to Rs 214 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 27 per cent to Rs 214 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 295 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total income declined to Rs 6,631 crore for the period under review as against Rs 8,917 crore in the year-ago period, United Spirits said in a regulatory filing.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the Bengaluru-based company reported a net profit of Rs 1,023 crore as compared with Rs 632 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 22,079 crore as against Rs 23,306 crore in the April-December period of last financial year, it said.

''We delivered a good quarter in an extremely volatile environment, carefully navigating through the route to market changes and input commodity cost inflation,'' United Spirits Managing Director & CEO Hina Nagarajan said.

This is the first quarter post the slump sale and franchising of the strategically reviewed popular portfolio, she added.

''During the quarter, we completed the merger of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd to progress towards a simplified legal entity footprint,'' Nagarajan noted.

She further said: ''I am also happy to announce that the Board of Directors have approved a multi-year supply chain agility programme. The programme is expected to strengthen our end-to-end supply chain thereby making it fit for the future.'' Looking ahead, in the shorter term, the company expects inflationary headwinds to continue, Nagarajan stated.

''However, we remain optimistic about the medium to longer term business prospects and our ability to harness growth opportunities with sharpened focus and our reshaped portfolio,'' she added.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 1.32 per cent down at Rs 817 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023